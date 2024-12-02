Saudi Hajj Minister receives Ambassador of Sri Lanka

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad called on Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Tawfig Al-Rabiah at the Hajj Ministry Office in Riyadh.

While welcoming Ambassador Ameer Ajwad to the Kingdom, Minister Al-Rabiah expressed his appreciation for the unwavering cooperation extended by Sri Lankan Hajj delegations over the years during the annual Hajj seasons. Ambassador Ameer Ajwad in response expressed his profound gratitude for the unstinted support extended by the Government of Saudi Arabia, particularly the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah over decades to facilitate Sri Lankan Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to perform their religious rituals peacefully and comfortably. The Ambassador also discussed with Minister Al-Rabiah avenues to further enhance mutual cooperation in facilitating an increased number of Sri Lankan Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to perform their religious rituals in the years ahead.

Dr. Tawfig Al-Rabiah has previously served as the Minister of Health and the Minister of Commerce and Industry of Saudi Arabia. In addition, he has held several significant positions including General Director of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) as well as Supervisor of the National Industrial Cluster Program.

Ambassador Ameer Ajwad was accompanied by Minister/Head of Chancery of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh, Mohamed Anas.