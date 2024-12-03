December 03, 2024
    Committee Report on MPs’, Ministers’ and former Presidents’ Allowances Submitted to President

    The report of the committee, chaired by former Supreme Court Justice K.T. Chithrasiri, tasked with reviewing the allowances and entitlements of Members of Parliament, Ministers, and former Presidents, was submitted to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (02).

    Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake were also in attendance.

