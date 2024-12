The Mercantile Swimming Championship 2024 for the prestigious President’s Challenge Trophy, organized by the Thurstan College Aquatic Club for the 15 th consecutive year, unfolded at the Thurstan College Swimming Complex recently. Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The championship witnessed the enthusiastic participation of numerous private sector organizations, making it a significant gathering of aquatic talent. A wide array of events, including an impressive Exhibition Diving Display, captured the attention of the audience.

The event culminated with an Awards Ceremony, where outstanding athletes were recognized for their remarkable performances.