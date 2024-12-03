Hon. Muhammathu Saali Naleem sworn in as a Member of Parliament

Hon. Muhammathu Saali Naleem was sworn in as a member of the Tenth Parliament before the Speaker Hon. (Dr.) Asoka Ranwala today (Dec. 03).

Following taking oaths before the Speaker, he signed the Members roll kept before the Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

Hon. Muhammathu Saali Naleem was appointed as a National List Member of Parliament representing the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress.

The inaugural meeting of the Tenth Parliament was held on November 21st and the new members took their oaths on that day. On November 22nd, the Election Commission had issued a gazette notification including the name of Hon. Muhammathu Saali Naleem for the National List Member of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress. Accordingly, he took oath as a Member of the Tenth Parliament today.

He had also previously served as a former Chairman of the Eravur Municipal Council.