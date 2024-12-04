Navy to install 31 RO plants in Anuradhapura district

The Sri Lanka Navy declared open three Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants on 03rd December 2024, bringing clean drinking water to key locations in the Anuradhapura District. The newly installed plants are located at Nachchaduwa Muslim Maha Vidyalaya, Palugollewa Preschool under the Nuwaragam Palatha (Central) Divisional Secretariat, and Randuwa Fishermen's Union Hall in Mahavilachchiya Divisional Secretariat.

This initiative is part of a broader project to install 31 RO plants across 31 locations in the district. The project is spearheaded by the Navy's Research and Development Unit with financial support from the Presidential Secretariat.

The Sri Lanka Navy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, launched the RO plant project in 2015 to address chronic kidney disease in high-risk areas. The initiative is being carried out under the direct supervision of the Commander of the Navy.

As part of this special initiative, 28 RO plants will be officially handed over to the public by 13th December, benefiting communities across the Divisional Secretariats of Galenbindunuwewa, Padaviya, Galnewa, Tambuththegama, Kekirawa, Thalawa, Kahatagasdigiliya, Nochchiyagama, Horowpothana, and Thirappane in the Anuradhapura District.

As part of its social responsibility initiative, the Navy has installed a total of 1,035 Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants across the island. This includes 988 brackish water RO plants, 15 seawater RO plants, 29 medical-grade RO plants, and 3 mobile RO units. These installations play a vital role in combating the spread of chronic kidney disease, providing safe drinking water to communities nationwide.