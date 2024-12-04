Sri Lanka Professionals Forum - Jeddah Chapter launched

Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Jeddah hosted “Sri Lankan Professionals’ Night” with the participation of around 40 professionals from various professional fields, recently. Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ameer Ajwad, together with the Consul General of Sri Lanka in Jeddah, Falah Alhabshi Mowlana launched the Sri Lankan Professionals Forum-Jeddah Chapter. The Forum is expected to function based on the expertise of the professionals, with a view to supporting the initiatives of the Government of Sri Lanka, by sharing their experiences and networks.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Ameer Ajwad commended the contribution made by Sri Lankans living in Saudi Arabia who constitute a vital component of the bilateral relations between the two countries. He further pointed out that the current political stability in Sri Lanka that coincides with the rapid transformation happening in Saudi Arabia provides excellent opportunities to foster greater ties in trade, investment, cultural and educational spheres. The Ambassador invited all Sri Lankan professionals living in the Kingdom to join hands and extend their support in seizing opportunities that are unfolding in Saudi Arabia for the win-win benefits of both countries.

In his remarks, Consul General Falah Mowlana appreciated the contribution made by the Sri Lankan community, particularly the engagement of the Sri Lankan Expatriate Society in Jeddah. He further added that the immediate objective of the forum was to unite professionals from diverse industries and service categories and to obtain their services to work towards the development of the motherland.

Head of Chancery of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Jeddah, Mafusa Lafir made a presentation on the objectives of the Professionals Forum. She pointed out that the initiative aligns with the policy objective of the new government with regard to its tasks assigned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for “Establishing a consultative body with the Sri Lankan diaspora in every country where a considerable number of Sri Lankans are present, with a mandate to engage with the respective Sri Lankan foreign mission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”.

Sri Lankan professionals representing different sectors emphasized the importance of such a forum and extended their support and cooperation towards the objectives of the forum.

Diplomatic staff of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Jeddah: Consul, Anusha Chandrasekara; Head of Employment and Welfare, H.L.Viraj Kumara; Third Secretaries of Employment & Welfare section, G.D. Prashan and A.H.M. Shibly participated in the event.