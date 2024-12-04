The 2nd phase of the G.C.E. (Advanced Level) exam starts today

The Department of Examination announced that the G.C.E. (Advanced Level) Exam, which was temporarily suspended due to bad weather, will resume today (4th).

Accordingly, the examination will be conducted until December 20th according to the timetable issued previously.

The Commissioner General of Examination, Mr. Amith Jayasundara, has further stated that the examination will be held from 21st December to 31st December for the dates that the examination was cancelled.

The revised printed timetable will be issued to all the applicants on Saturday, 7th December.

Further, the personal timetable for all the applicants could be downloaded from the website http://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic by typing the exam number.