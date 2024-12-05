It is our vision to create a nation where every woman feels safe and secure - Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians' Caucus

The Women Parliamentarians' Caucus of the Tenth Parliament met recently for the first time under the patronage of Prime Minister Hon. (Dr.) Harini Amarasuriya at Parliament. Deputy Chairpersons of Committees, Hon. Hemali Weerasekara, and the Secretary to the Caucus and the Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera were also present at the Caucus meeting held.

During the meeting, Hon. Saroja Savithri Paulraj, Minister of Women and Child Affairs, was elected as the new Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians' Caucus. Her name was proposed by Hon. Samanmalee Gunasingha and was seconded by Hon. Anushka Thilakarathne.

Additionally, two Deputy Co-Chairs were elected. The name of Hon. Chamindrani Bandara Kirielle was proposed by Hon. Rohini Kumari Wijerathna and was seconded by Hon. Thushari Jayasingha. Hon. Samanmalee Gunasingha was also elected as a Deputy Co-Chair, following her name being proposed by Hon. Krishnan Kaleichelvi and was seconded by Hon. Deepthi Wasalage.

Prime Minister Hon. (Dr.) Harini Amarasuriya, addressing everyone present, emphasized the significant achievement of having a noteworthy percentage of women elected to Parliament by public vote. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of conducting the activities of the Caucus beyond political ideologies and fostering a collaborative spirit.

Chairperson Hon. Saroja Savithri Paulraj expressed her aspirations for the Caucus, underscoring the vision of creating a nation where every woman feels safe and secure. The Caucus also decided to establish a subcommittee, led by the two Deputy Co-Chairs, to review and report on future programs and initiatives. Additionally, upon a proposal by Hon. Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, it was decided to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on December 6.

The session was attended by several Parliamentarians, including Hon. Saroja Savithri Paulraj, Hon. Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, Hon. Samanmalee Gunasingha, Hon. Chamindrani Bandara Kirielle, Hon. Deepthi Wasalage, Hon. Thushari Jayasingha, Hon. Oshani Umanga, Hon. Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathna, Hon. Krishnan Kaleichelvi, Hon. Lakmali Hemachandra, Hon. Geetha Herath, Hon. Hiruni Wijesinghe, Hon. Anushka Thilakarathne, Hon. Sagarika Athauda, Hon. M.A.C.S. Chathuri Gangani, Hon. Nilusha Lakmali, Hon. A.M.M.M. Rathwaththe, Hon. Nilanthi Kottahachchi, Hon. Hasara Liyanage, and Hon. Ambika Samivel, among others.