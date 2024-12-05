Navy seizes 02 Indian fishing boats poaching in Sri Lankan waters north of Mannar

The Sri Lanka Navy seized 02 Indian fishing boats and apprehend 14 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, during a special operation conducted in the sea area north of Mannar yesterday.

The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

As an extension of these operations, the North Central Naval Command spotted a cluster of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters. In response, the Northern Naval Command deployed its Fast Attack Craft and North Central Naval Command its Inshore Patrol Craft to drive away those Indian fishing boats poaching in the sea area north of Mannar. The operation resulted in the seizure of 02 Indian boats and apprehension of 14 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized boats (02) together with Indian fishermen (14) were brought to the Talaimannar Pier and they will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

Including this operation, the Navy has held 68 Indian fishing boats and 529 Indian fishermen in island waters thus far in 2024, and handed them over to authorities for legal action.