Stage is set for International Bazaar & Cultural Extravaganza 2024

The International Bazaar & Cultural Extravaganza 2024, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, and the Sri Lanka Foreign Service Association (SLFSA) with the participation of the Diplomatic Corps in Colombo will be held on Saturday 07 December 2024 at Good Market, Racecourse, Colombo 07.

This event will feature a variety of stalls from different embassies offering food and exquisite products and will include cultural performances of many countries presented by the Diplomatic Corps as well as a fashion show highlighting leading Sri Lankan fashion designers.

The International Bazaar will come alive with the stalls set up by Embassies and High Commissions in Colombo, each reflecting the heritage and creativity of the respective country as well as their exquisite cuisine. Visitors can immerse themselves in a unique experience, exploring a diversity of food, authentic artifacts and crafts from around the world.

Bringing together performances from various countries, the Cultural Show celebrates the authenticity of each culture. This spectacular show will feature traditional music, dance and expression, offering a glimpse into the intricate cultural tapestries of Asia, Africa, America, Europe and Australia.

The Fashion Show, a tribute to the legacy of Sri Lankan attire will display the authentic artistry and craftsmanship of the Sri Lankan couturier. Highlighting the timeless elegance of the country’s fashion industry, the diplomatic corps will step on to the catwalk to present the fashion show.

All proceeds from the International Bazaar & Cultural Extravaganza 2024 will be donated to M. H. Omar Liver Care Facility at Colombo North Center for Liver Diseases, Ragama, Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, and the SLFSA welcome the general public to the International Bazaar & Cultural Extravaganza 2024 where the rich mosaic of global cultures will be celebrated.