A Collaborative Effort to Combat Dengue: Strengthening Sri Lanka-Cuba Ties

A significant step has been taken to seek the expertise of the Cuban government in Sri Lanka's mission to eliminate dengue, a disease that resurfaces periodically.

During a special meeting held at the Ministry of Health, the Cuban Ambassador to Sri Lanka, HE. Andres Marcelo Gonzales Gorrido, discussed collaborative measures to address this pressing public health issue.

The ambassador highlighted Cuba’s success in controlling dengue and expressed the Cuban government's willingness to share technical expertise and knowledge to enhance Sri Lanka's public health programs targeting dengue elimination. He also introduced some of methods that are used in Cuba to control mosquito larvae.