The UK-Sri Lanka Trade Mission Highlights Export Potential of Women-Led Businesses in Jaffna

The United Kingdom (UK)-Sri Lanka Trade Mission, co-organized by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), successfully concluded its Jaffna program yesterday. This initiative highlighted the export potential of women-led businesses in Sri Lanka, particularly in the Northern region.

The programme, part of the UK Government-funded SheTrades Commonwealth+ Programme, provided a platform for women entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka to connect with UK buyers and explore new trade opportunities. It aimed to empower women-led businesses to diversify their export markets, enhance their competitiveness, and drive sustainable economic growth in the country.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Simon Calvert, Head of Programmes, Trade for Development at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK, and Ms. Champika Dharmasena, Director General of the EDB. Both leaders emphasized the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs and enabling their access to international markets to drive inclusive economic growth in Sri Lanka.

One of the key features of the mission was the Market Information Session, led by Mr. Calvert. During the session, participants gained valuable insights into the UK market, including sectoral opportunities, export volumes, and how to leverage the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS). This session provided women-led businesses with the tools and knowledge to expand their reach in the UK market.

The mission also included factory visits to Jaffna-based women-led businesses, where UK buyers were able to explore the capabilities and innovations of local entrepreneurs in sectors like Agri-food and Apparel. These visits underscored the potential of women entrepreneurs in Jaffna to provide high-quality, sustainable products to international markets.

In addition, Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings were organized, giving women-led businesses the chance to engage directly with UK buyers. These meetings created a platform for establishing valuable business connections, discussing potential partnerships, and showcasing the products of Sri Lankan women entrepreneurs.

This programme marks an important milestone in strengthening UK-Sri Lanka trade relations, with a strong focus on the growth and development of women-led businesses in Sri Lanka. The partnerships and connections made during the event are expected to create lasting trade opportunities and contribute to Sri Lanka’s broader export development goals.