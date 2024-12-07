Ambassador of Sri Lanka and Governor of Bangkok hold discussions on strengthening bilateral collaboration

Ambassador of Sri Lanka and Permanent Representative to UNESCAP, Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, met with the Governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt to discuss areas of collaboration between Sri Lanka and Bangkok.

Ambassador Edirisinghe underscored the profound Buddhist and cultural ties between Sri Lanka and Thailand, drawing attention to key symbols of Sri Lanka’s heritage, such as the Kandy Esala Perahera and the Ramayana Trail. She highlighted how such cultural icons not only reflect Sri Lanka’s cultural richness but also echo deeply with Thailand’s own historical and spiritual traditions.

A key topic of discussion was the potential adoption of Traffy Fondue, a highly successful digital tool developed in Thailand to address urban challenges. The Ambassador proposed leveraging this innovative system to align with Sri Lanka’s Clean Sri Lanka initiative, which aims to enhance urban sustainability and environmental management. She expressed Sri Lanka’s keen interest in knowledge sharing, exploring and implementing similar solutions.

Another highlight of the meeting was the proposal to declare Colombo and Bangkok as sister cities, a partnership aimed at fostering collaboration in health, education, environment, tourism, and cultural exchange. Ambassador Edirisinghe underlined the opportunities such a partnership could facilitate in enhancing ties across multiple sectors.

The Governor of Bangkok welcomed the idea and expressed interest in cultural exchanges, particularly a showcase of Buddhist relics in Sri Lanka, which he described as an avenue to deepen mutual understanding and appreciation of Buddhist heritage.

In addition, the Ambassador discussed the upcoming 70thanniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Thailand in 2025, proposing a joint celebration of Vesak, a sacred event for Buddhists in both countries. The Governor expressed enthusiasm for the idea and pledged Bangkok’s support for the initiative.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to strengthen cooperation and further explore avenues for knowledge sharing, cultural promotion, and sustainable development. Both sides reaffirmed their shared vision to deepen bilateral ties, building on the strong foundation of historical and cultural links.