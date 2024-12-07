Weather Forecast

An easterly wave type disturbance will be affecting the weather conditions in the island in next few days. Under its influence, showery conditions are expected to enhance in the Northern and Eastern provinces from 10th December. The Northeast monsoon condition also expected to establishing gradually over the island along with above condition.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.