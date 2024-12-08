December 08, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Weather Forecast

    December 08, 2024
    Weather Forecast

    The Low-Pressure Area, formed over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further and move west-northwestwards during next 24 hours.

    It is likely to reach over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka – Tamil Nadu coasts around 11th December. Under its influence, showery conditions are expected to enhance in the Northern and Eastern provinces from 10th December. The Northeast monsoon condition also expected to establishing gradually over the island along with above condition.

    Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

    Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Western, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, and Matara districts.

    Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces during the morning.

    « Steps to ban the use of children below 12 years of age for trade advertisement from January 01st All-night Pirith Chanting and Alms Giving ceremonies invoke blessings on 74th Anniversary of Navy »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya
    feed-image