Weather Forecast

The Low-Pressure Area, formed over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further and move west-northwestwards during next 24 hours.

It is likely to reach over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka – Tamil Nadu coasts around 11th December. Under its influence, showery conditions are expected to enhance in the Northern and Eastern provinces from 10th December. The Northeast monsoon condition also expected to establishing gradually over the island along with above condition.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Western, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces during the morning.