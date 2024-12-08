All-night Pirith Chanting and Alms Giving ceremonies invoke blessings on 74th Anniversary of Navy

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera along with the President of Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, Mrs. Mala Lamahewa attended an all-night Pirith Chanting and Alms Giving ceremonies held at the Welisara Naval Complex on 06th and 07th December 2024. The meritorious events were organized to invoke blessings on the forthcoming 74 th Anniversary (09 th December) of the Sri Lanka Navy.

As part of the religious programmes conducted in parallel with the Navy's anniversary celebrations, the two events were held in Welisara, with pious sentiments. The meritorious events were organized by the Naval Buddhist Association as per the directives of Commander of the Navy. The proceedings of religious rituals had been arranged at the counsel of Chief Incumbent of Vidyawansha Maha Pirivena Minioluwa, Mirigama and Maha Nayake of Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Agga Maha Panditha Most Venerable Makulewe Wimala Mahanayaka Thera and Karaka Sangha Sabhika of Ramanna Nikaya, Chief Incumbent of Mulagandhakuti Viharaya, Venerable Panditha Kerawalapitiye Sumeda Thera. Meanwhile, Commander Western Naval Area and Naval Officer in Charge Welisara supervised both events and ensured successful conduct of their proceedings.

On the evening of 06th December, fallen naval war heroes and those who went missing in action were commemorated by laying a flower wreath at the Naval War Hero Memorial, Welisara and lighting up oil lamps. To commence all-night Pirith Chanting ceremony, the Relic Casket and Piruwana Poth Wahanse were brought by a colourful procession featuring traditional dances, from Mulagandhakuti Viharaya, to the Welisara Naval Complex. Soon after, the Commander of the Navy placed the holy casket and book in the Pirith Mandapaya and the Pirith Chanting ceremony got underway.

Further, offering of mid-day alms and Pirikara to 74 members of Maha Sangha, arrived from Mulagandhakuti Viharaya, were held under the auspices of Commander of the Navy at the Welisara Naval Complex on 07th December. Following the alms giving ceremony, Ven. Maha Sangha transferred merits on fallen naval war veterans and blessings were invoked on disabled naval war heroes, Commander of the Navy, naval personnel both serving and retired, their family members and the Navy, for its 74th Anniversary, by Venerable Maha Sangha including Venerable Panditha Kerawalapitiye Sumeda Thera. The rituals were carried out by the wise counsel of Most Venerable Makulewe Wimala Mahanayaka Thera.

The Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, Deputy Chief of Staff and Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Damian Fernando, Director General Health Services and President of Naval Buddhist Association Rear Admiral Janaka Marambe, Area Commanders including Commander Western Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe, Director Generals of the Navy, executive committee members of the Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, flag rank officers, senior and junior officers and sailors attached to the Navy Headquarters and Western Naval Command were also present on these occasions.