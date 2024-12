The Sri Lanka Navy, renowned for its storied history as the nation's maritime defence force, is celebrating its 74th Anniversary today, 09th December 2024. Under the able leadership of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, a series of programmes are being conducted across all Naval Commands, highlighting the Navy's enduring traditions and religious practices as part of the anniversary festivities.

In celebration of the Navy's Anniversary, 2138 senior and junior sailors have been advanced to higher rates as of 09th December, following the recommendation of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera. The advancements include 158 to Ordinary Seaman, 279 to Able Seaman, 406 to Leading Seaman, 391 to Petty Officer, 539 to Chief Petty Officer, 354 to Fleet Chief Petty Officer, and 11 to Master Chief Petty Officer.