New Secretary Appointed to the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has officially appointed Attorney-at-Law M. A. L. S. Manthrinayake as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic, and Ocean Resources.

The Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, handed over the formal letter of appointment to Attorney-at-Law M. A. L. S. Manthrinayake earlier today (09) at the Presidential Secretariat.