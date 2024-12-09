It is not enough to show discipline on the outside without being disciplined on the inside, the attitude of the Scout Movement is very important for the country - Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that it is not enough to show discipline on the outside without being disciplined on the inside, and that the disciplined attitude prevailing in the Scout Movement is very important for the country.

Addressing the "National Scout Awards Ceremony - 2024" organized by the Sri Lanka Scout Association at Temple Trees, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said the following.

574 adult scout leaders from all parts of Sri Lanka who have rendered excellent service to the Sri Lanka Scout Movement for more than 05 years as volunteers were awarded here. In order to improve the friendship with other countries of the world, 11 "INTERNATIONAL FRIENDSHIP AWARDS" were also presented to the Scout Commissioners of those countries on this occasion.

Plaques of appreciation were presented to the tri-forces and 09 government and non-government institutions that support the Scout Movement, and the highest award, the ’Silver Lion’, was presented to eight individuals at this ceremony.

Prime Minister’s Secretary Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Ministry of Education Nalaka Kaluwewa, Chief Scout Commissioner of the Sri Lanka Scout Association Attorney Janaprith Fernando and many local and foreign guests attended the event.