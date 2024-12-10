Indian DA meets Defence Secretary

Defence Adviser (DA) to the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, Captain Anand Mukundan, called on the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte yesterday (Dec 09).



AVM Thuyacontha (Retd) warmly received the Indian DA on his arrival and held a cordial discussion focusing primarily on bilateral matters. The vising senior officer presented a memento to the Defence Secretary to mark the occasion.