December 11, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Weather Forecast

    December 11, 2024
    Weather Forecast
    The low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast close to Northern Sri Lanka during the next 24 hours.

     Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces. Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Northern province.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.
    Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces during the morning.
    The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.
    « The full speech delivered by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the International Anti-Corruption Day held at the BMICH on 09.12.2024 Cabinet Approves President’s Food Security Committee Proposal to Ensure Affordable, Quality Nutrition for All Citizens »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya