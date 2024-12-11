Weather Forecast

The low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast close to Northern Sri Lanka during the next 24 hours.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces. Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Northern province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.