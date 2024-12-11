Deputy Director of Defence and Security Cooperation Department of French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs meets with Commander of the Navy

A French delegation comprising Deputy Director of the Defence and Security Cooperation Department of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mr. Jerome BRESSON and French Defence Attaché to Sri Lanka, based in New Delhi, Colonel Emmanuel PELTRIAUX met with the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters yesterday (10)

The ensuing discussions between the Commander of the Navy and French delegation members mainly focused on several matters of bilateral importance.

The cordial discussion culminated with an exchange of mementoes, marking the importance of this occasion.