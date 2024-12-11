National Packaging Centre (NPC) of the Export Development Board (EDB) conducted an awareness workshop

National Packaging Centre (NPC) of the EDB was established for the promotion and development of the Packaging industry in Sri Lanka. It supports a wide range of stakeholders, including exporters, manufacturers, designers, SMEs, women entrepreneurs, students, and research institutions. By fostering collaboration among the government bodies and other partners, the NPC is playing a vital role in advancing Sri Lanka’s packaging industry and supporting sustainable growth in the agricultural export sector.



Accordingly, an awareness session focusing the packaging solutions for fruits and vegetable sector was recently conducted at the Export Development Board (EDB). One of the objectives for conducting this awareness session is to reduce the post-harvest losses of fruits and vegetables through innovative packaging solutions and enhance the value of export products, benefiting the broader economy. In Sri Lanka post-harvest losses are significant, affecting 20% - 30% of vegetables and 15% - 20% of fruits.

Inadequate packaging has been identified as a major cause of these losses. The session was conducted in collaboration with the Packaging Experts from the Industry and National Plant Quarantine Service with the participation of 70 exporters and potential exporters.





