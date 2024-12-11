Sri Lanka showcases culinary and cultural heritage at food festivals in Hanoi

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Vietnam participated in two renowned food festivals in Hanoi, highlighting the island's rich culinary and cultural traditions.

The Hanoi Culinary Festival, organized by the People's Committee of Hanoi from 28 to 30 November 2024, and the International Food Festival, an annual event hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam from 07 to 08 December 2024, attracted large and diverse crowds. These festivals offered unique platforms for Sri Lanka to showcase its vibrant flavors and traditional artistry to an international audience.

At both events, the Sri Lankan booths featured live demonstrations of the preparation of kottu, the popular Sri Lankan street food, along with an array of traditional sweets. Visitors were treated to samples of authentic Ceylon tea and were given the opportunity to explore the island’s tourism potential through promotional materials.

In addition, Sri Lankan batik crafts and artisanal products were displayed, providing a glimpse into the island’s cultural richness. The Sri Lankan country booths attracted steady interest from attendees who appreciated the firsthand experience offered to them to enjoy Sri Lanka’s traditional food, crafts, and hospitality.

Both festivals drew significant crowds, including members of the diplomatic community, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and collaboration. The participation of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the festivals underscored its commitment to strengthening cultural ties between Sri Lanka and Vietnam while promoting Sri Lankan food, tourism, and artisanal industries to a broader international audience.