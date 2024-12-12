Deputy Minister of Defence looks into the welfare of disabled war heroes

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), presided over a meeting to address the issues related to benefits and concessions for disabled veterans at the office of the Deputy Minister of Defence yesterday (Dec 11).

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister instructed the appointment of a dedicated board to implement a sound mechanism for addressing the issues concerned. The Additional Secretary - Defence was designated as the Chairman of this newly formed board, which will also include the Chairman of the RSA, relevant tri-forces directors and other key officials.

The importance of properly identifying categories of disabled veterans was emphasized during the discussions. The board was tasked with providing immediate solutions for the veterans under these categories.

The initiative underscored the government’s commitment to ensure the welfare of disabled veterans and address their needs effectively through a structured and collaborative approach.

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) also joined the Deputy Minister at the discussion. The Defence Ministry's Additional Secretary - Defence, the Chairman of the Ranaviru Seva Authority (RSA) and senior tri-forces officers were also present at the meeting.