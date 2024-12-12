1062nd RO plant built by Navy declared open in Urumalai

The Sri Lanka Navy inaugurated its 1062 nd Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant as part of its Naval Social Responsibility (NSR) project on 11 th December 2024. The opening ceremony at St. Lawrence's Church in Urumalai, Talaimannar, was presided over by Commander North Central Naval Area, Rear Admiral Jagath Kumara.

Guided by the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the Navy utilized its manpower and industrial expertise to construct this essential facility. The project, which fulfilled a critical need for safe drinking water, was carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and funded by the Lion Nation Foundation (Guarantee) Limited.

The new RO plant will provide clean drinking water to both the church's devotees and the local community. The event saw the participation of the church's priest, officers, sailors from the North Central Naval Command, and local residents.