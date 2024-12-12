1062nd RO plant built by Navy declared open in Urumalai

Guided by the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the Navy utilized its manpower and industrial expertise to construct this essential facility. The project, which fulfilled a critical need for safe drinking water, was carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and funded by the Lion Nation Foundation (Guarantee) Limited.
The new RO plant will provide clean drinking water to both the church's devotees and the local community. The event saw the participation of the church's priest, officers, sailors from the North Central Naval Command, and local residents.