The Sri Lanka-India Naval Exercise (SLINEX) is set to take place in Visakhapatnam, India, from 17th to 20th December 2024. On 12th December, SLNS Sayura departed from Hambantota International Port to participate in this significant bilateral exercise.

This annual exercise aims to strengthen inter-operability, foster mutual understanding, and share best practices to enhance maritime cooperation between the Indian and Sri Lanka navies.

The Commander Southern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Chandima Silva was also present at the port to bid farewell to SLNS Sayura, upholding naval traditions.