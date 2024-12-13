Discussions on the RIVER Project to Improve the Living Standards of Smallholder Rubber Plantation Owners

A special discussion on the RIVER project was held recently at the Ministry of Plantation Industries, chaired by Minister Samitha Vidyarathna, with the participation of the Ministry Secretary, French representatives, project teams, and officials from the Sri Lanka Rubber Development Department.

The RIVER (Improvement of Value Chain & Embedded Smallholders Resilience) project aims to enhance the economic, social, and environmental efficiency of 6,000 small rubber plantation owners in Sri Lanka. Through this project, specialized technical training programs and digital solutions are provided to small rubber plantation owners in the Badulkumbura and Madagama areas, focusing on income diversification and strengthening safety systems within the rubber industry.

This project has been developed with the support of the French Embassy, Michelin Group, and the Ministry of Plantation Industries in Sri Lanka, with financial aid from French economic funds. It is being primarily implemented by a French organization named Ksapa, with support from the Rubber Research Institute, Rubber Development Department, and public-private partnerships.