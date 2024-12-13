Ambassador of Sri Lanka meets with Secretary General of Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC)

Ambassador of Sri Lanka and Permanent Representative to UNESCAP, Wijayanthi Edirisinghe held a meeting with the Secretary General of the National Economic and Social Development Council of Thailand, Danucha Pichayanan recently. The NESDC, as the primary planning and advisory body of the Thai Government, plays a pivotal role in shaping Thailand’s economic and social policies through its five-year National Economic and Social Development Plans. The current plan (2023-2027) emphasizes sustainable development, poverty reduction, income distribution, and strategic economic growth.

During the discussions, Secretary General Pichayanan shared insights into Thailand’s strategies for achieving export diversification, attracting international tourists and drawing foreign investors to key industrial zones including the Eastern Economic Corridor. Highlighting Thailand’s success in those areas, he emphasized the importance of quality labor and robust domestic demand as critical factors in making the country an attractive destination for investments.

He also provided a historical perspective on Thailand’s development journey, referencing the launch of its first National Economic and Social Development Plan in 1961. He emphasized the importance of the continuity of a country’s policy in achieving long-term development goals.

In response, Ambassador Edirisinghe proposed organizing a brainstorming session for Sri Lankan Government officials, facilitated by the NESDC, to exchange knowledge and experiences on Thailand’s policy development and implementation processes. This initiative aims to enhance Sri Lanka’s policymaking capabilities in areas such as economic diversification and sustainable development.

Ambassador Edirisinghe also highlighted Sri Lanka’s recent initiatives, including the establishment of the Ministry of Digital Technology and a target to generate USD 15 billion in revenue through the digital economy. In response, Secretary General Pichayanan underscored Thailand’s vision of becoming a regional data transfer hub, while also stressing the importance of renewable energy and electricity supply stability.

The meeting underscored the potential for collaboration between Sri Lanka and Thailand in policy development, digital transformation, investment and tourism promotion. Both sides expressed their commitment to fostering closer ties and exploring opportunities for mutual growth and learning. Counsellor (Commercial) of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Thailand, Vireshika Bandara also joined the discussion.