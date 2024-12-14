December 14, 2024
    December 14, 2024
    A special meeting between Minister Bimal Ratnayake and the Indian High Commissioner

    His Excellency Santosh Jha, the Indian High Commissioner, met with the  Minister Bimal Rathnayake, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, at the Ministry of Transport and Highways yesterday for a brief discussion.

    During the meeting, the High Commissioner expressed concern over Sri Lanka's current economic situation and pledged India's support to foster a strong, long-term relationship with its neighbouring country.

