Acting High Commissioner meets with Secretary, Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan

The Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, A. Christy Ruban held a meeting with the Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan recently, at the Ministry of Commerce office in Islamabad.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce warmly welcomed the Acting High Commissioner and expressed his gratitude for Sri Lanka's continuous support in promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

During the meeting, discussions focused on facilitating the settlement of trade disputes, strengthening trade volume between Sri Lanka and Pakistan under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Moreover, details of the upcoming trade and exhibition events in 2025, as well as opportunities for encouraging trade delegation visits to and from Sri Lanka and Pakistan were also discussed.

The Acting High Commissioner expressed his appreciation to the Secretary for arranging the meeting and for the continued collaboration between the two countries.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Nasir Hamid; Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Dr. M. Adnan and Deputy Secretary for China and South Asia, Asma Kamal were also present at the meeting.