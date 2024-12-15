Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern province. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.
Heavy showers about 100mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Eastern and Southern provinces.
Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Southern provinces during the morning.
The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.
Special Information:
A low-pressure area is likely to form southeast Bay of Bengal today, 15th of December. It is likely to become a well-marked low pressure and move west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast, close to North of Sri Lanka during the subsequent two days.
The
general public, particularly living in the Eastern and Northern provinces are requested to be attentive to the future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.