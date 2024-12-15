Five Acting Ministers Appointed During President’s Official Visit to India

With President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s departure from the country for an official visit to India, five acting ministers have been appointed to oversee key ministries during his absence.

The appointments cover the Ministry of Digital Economy, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization, and National Policies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, and the Ministry of Labour.

As per the appointments:

• Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Engineer Eranga Weeraratne, has been appointed as Acting Minister of Digital Economy.

• Deputy Minister of Defence, Aruna Jayasekara, will serve as Acting Minister of Defence.

• Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization, and National Policies, Dr. Harshana Suryapperuma, will function as Acting Minister for the portfolio.

• Deputy Minister of Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, will act as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism.

• Deputy Minister of Labour, Mahinda Jayasinghe, has been designated as Acting Minister of Labour.