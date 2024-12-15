Embassy of Sri Lanka in Amman organizes Sri Lanka tourism promotional event

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jordan organized a tourism promotional event with the aim to promote Sri Lanka as one of the top tourist destinations for Jordanian travellers, while portraying the country’s vibrant culture. Held at the Corp Hotel in Amman recently , the event saw the participation of tour operators, airline representatives, media personnel, popular bloggers/YouTubers, and other stakeholders.

The programme was a collaborative effort of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Amman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism of Sri Lanka, and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Jordan, J.A.D.S. Priyangika Wijegunasekara highlighted the significant surge in tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka in 2024, reflecting the growing global interest in the country as a premier tourist destination. She pointed out the contributing factors that have facilitated such a development including improved safety, political stability, effective marketing campaigns, enhanced flight connectivity, investments in tourism infrastructure, and positive international recognition. Moreover, it was emphasized that the recent growth signifies the country's economic recovery and potential for continued expansion in the tourism sector.

Ambassador Wijegunasekara further stated that despite numerous challenges, the number of tourists from the Middle East region heading to Sri Lanka is on the rise and is expected to witness a further boom, as intensified tourism promotion activities are being held and major tourism facilities are in the pipelines in Sri Lanka. As Middle East is an important market for Sri Lanka’s tourism, the Ambassador invited and encouraged Jordanians to visit Sri Lanka and experience the true spirit of hospitality and contentment.

The event featured the screening of promotional videos highlighting Sri Lanka's tourist attractions. Stunning pictures showcasing Sri Lanka's tourist attractions further captivated the participants, and sparked their interest in the country’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. Further enhancing the event, a Sri Lankan cultural dance performance was presented by Sri Lankan employees from the Mas Apparel Factory in Dulyail.

Additionally, detailed information on visa application procedures, types of available accommodation, the accessibility of Sri Lanka's local transportation network, and ways to locate authorized tour operators in Sri Lanka was shared with the gathering. These efforts aimed to enhance awareness among travel agents about Sri Lanka and to encourage more Jordanian travellers to visit the country.

The event concluded with an interactive session and a serving of Sri Lankan snacks and Ceylon tea. All participants were given complementary packages containing promotional brochures on Sri Lanka tourism and pure Ceylon tea.