December 15, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Deputy Minister of Tourism Explores Collaboration with China Media Group Featured

    December 15, 2024
    Deputy Minister of Tourism Explores Collaboration with China Media Group

    The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ruwan Ranasinghe, met with representatives from China Media Group (CMG) to discuss opportunities for collaboration in promoting Sri Lanka as a premier travel destination for Chinese tourists.

    CMG, one of the world’s largest media organizations, boasts a vast network of 51 television channels, 22 radio frequencies, programming in 80 languages, and innovative platforms like CCTV News and Yunting. Its global reach and influence provide a unique opportunity to highlight Sri Lanka’s rich cultural heritage and stunning tourist attractions to a wider Chinese audience.

    Deputy Minister Ranasinghe emphasized the significance of forging international media partnerships to enhance tourism and deepen cultural ties between Sri Lanka and China. He underscored the potential of leveraging CMG’s expansive media platforms to position Sri Lanka as a must-visit destination, particularly for its vibrant culture, historic landmarks, and natural beauty. This collaboration marks a step forward in strengthening the tourism sector and fostering meaningful connections between the two countries.

    « Embassy of Sri Lanka in Amman organizes Sri Lanka tourism promotional event
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya