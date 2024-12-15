Deputy Minister of Tourism Explores Collaboration with China Media Group

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ruwan Ranasinghe, met with representatives from China Media Group (CMG) to discuss opportunities for collaboration in promoting Sri Lanka as a premier travel destination for Chinese tourists.

CMG, one of the world’s largest media organizations, boasts a vast network of 51 television channels, 22 radio frequencies, programming in 80 languages, and innovative platforms like CCTV News and Yunting. Its global reach and influence provide a unique opportunity to highlight Sri Lanka’s rich cultural heritage and stunning tourist attractions to a wider Chinese audience.

Deputy Minister Ranasinghe emphasized the significance of forging international media partnerships to enhance tourism and deepen cultural ties between Sri Lanka and China. He underscored the potential of leveraging CMG’s expansive media platforms to position Sri Lanka as a must-visit destination, particularly for its vibrant culture, historic landmarks, and natural beauty. This collaboration marks a step forward in strengthening the tourism sector and fostering meaningful connections between the two countries.