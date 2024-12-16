Weather Forecast

Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Matale and Nuwaraeliya districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Heavy showers about 100mm are likely at some places in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Matale district.

A few showers are likely over the western coastal areas during the morning too.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale and Trincomalee districts.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.