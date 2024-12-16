December 16, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Weather Forecast

    December 16, 2024
    Weather Forecast

    Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Matale and Nuwaraeliya districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night. 

     Heavy showers about 100mm are likely at some places in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Matale district.

    A few showers are likely over the western coastal areas during the morning too.

    Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale and Trincomalee districts.

    Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces during the morning.

    The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    « Deputy Minister of Tourism Explores Collaboration with China Media Group
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya
    feed-image