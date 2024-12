Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva, Central and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.