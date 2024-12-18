Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the Uva and Central provinces and in Rathnapura, Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota districts during the evening or night.
A few showers are likely over the North-western and Western provinces during the morning.
Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district.
The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.