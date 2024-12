The Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States (US) Embassy in Sri Lanka, Douglas E. Sonnek, met with the Acting Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), at his office yesterday (Dec 17).

The US envoy was accompanied by the Assistant Defence Attaché, Seth Nevins, and Political Officer, Kevin Price, from the US Embassy in Sri Lanka.

Major General Jayasekara (Retd) warmly welcomed the US delegation upon their arrival and engaged in a cordial discussion, focusing primarily on matters of mutual and bilateral interest.