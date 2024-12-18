Twenty-seven Sri Lankan victims of human trafficking rescued from Myanmar were safely repatriated to Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, in coordination with Sri Lanka Missions in Myanmar and Thailand, successfully facilitated the repatriation of 27 Sri Lankans who had been lured into cybercrime operations and became victims of human trafficking in Myanmar. Senior officials of the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry received the group of 27 Sri Lankans at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo recently.

The Sri Lankan Ambassador to Thailand and Embassy officials in Bangkok received the victims on 25 November at the Mae Sot border in Thailand. Subsequently, they were brought to Bangkok and provided accommodation until their repatriation was arranged. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) provided logistical assistance in repatriating the rescued Sri Lankans. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, along with Sri Lanka’s Ambassadors in Thailand and Myanmar, coordinated the rescue process of the victims. Ven. Maligawila Assaji Thero, who represented the families of the trafficked Sri Lankan victims, also played a key role in the process.

The Ministry is persistently working with the relevant authorities to ensure the early rescue and repatriation of the remaining Sri Lankans trapped in the Myawaddy area of Myanmar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism wishes to express its sincere appreciation to the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand and other stakeholders, including IOM, for their assistance in this regard.

The Ministry strongly urges the public not to fall victim to human trafficking schemes when seeking foreign employment. The Ministry advises Sri Lankans to strictly adhere to government-approved procedures and verify their job opportunities or offers with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) before securing foreign employment.