Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe presents Letters of Credence to President Xi Jinping

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, recently at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sri Lanka.

During the presentation of the Letters of Credence, Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe conveyed greetings from the President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the people of Sri Lanka, to President Xi Jinping. President Xi reciprocated greetings to the President and the people of Sri Lanka.

Addressing the envoys who presented credentials, President Xi Jinping expressed hope that the envoys would actively promote exchanges, enhance cooperation and work towards further strengthening the bonds of friendship with China. President Xi reiterated that China is ready to share its development expertise and opportunities with other countries and promote the modernization of all countries based on peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, and common prosperity.

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe joined the Sri Lanka Foreign Service in 1998 and has previously served as Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, and the Republic of Austria, prior to his appointment to the People’s Republic of China. While serving in Austria, he was Permanent Representative to the UN entities in Austria and was also concurrently accredited as Ambassador to the Slovak Republic, Republic of Slovenia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Republic of Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. During his career in the Foreign Service, Ambassador Jayesinghe served as Chief of Protocol, and held positions in different capacities in the Ministry, as well as in Sri Lanka Missions abroad including in the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing, and served as Consul General in Shanghai and Deputy High Commissioner in Malaysia.

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe is a graduate of the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, and a past pupil of St. Joseph’s College and Royal College, Colombo.

The Ambassador was accompanied to the credential ceremony by Counsellor of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing, Niranga Palipana.