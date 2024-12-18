The 1st Colombo International Media Research Symposium 2024 commences tomorrow

The 1 st Colombo International Media Research Symposium 2024 program organized by the Government Information Department under the consultation of the Ministry of Mass Media will be held on 19.12.2024 from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm at BMICH Orchid Hall for creation of an international platform on global communication trends as well as a global discourse on the national responsibility of encouraging freedom of information and media professionalism. while Sri Lanka, as a democratic country, has been protecting the freedom and equality of citizens for a long time, securing the freedom of speech and expression of ideas.

In an occasion where the world has been created as one communication family challenging the concept of a global village in modern communication, taking into consideration the revolutionary changes in information technology and communication trends what is the positive effect of the discourse on artificial intelligence on the future course of mass media? and further, drawing attention academically and analytically on what the modern trends would do to the direction of Sri Lankan media culture, and the academics and media professionals will present their views through media research papers in this international conference program.

Professor Eric Park of South Korea's Cyber ​​University will deliver the keynote address at this international research session, which will be held through hybrid zoom technology.

The advisory committee of this research session is led by Prof. Tudor Weerasinghe, Prof. Dharmakeerthi Sri Ranjan of Sripali Campus, Colombo University and Prof. Ankuran Dupta, First Secretary, Indian High Commission and Director, Indian Cultural Centre, Dr. Bina Gandhi, Deputy Director, SAARC Cultural Centre and Dr. Manoj Jinadasa of the Department of Mass Communication Studies, University of Kelaniya, Director (Media) and Media Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Colonel Naleen Herath, veteran science writer journalist Nalaka Gunawardena, Deputy Director of the Television Corporation Prasad Dodangoda , will also represent this event and this program will be implemented under the instructions of H.S.K.J. Bandara , Director General of Government Information.

This research program will be held under 04 main sessions for which a group of university lecturers and professors representing SAARC countries will participate through Zoom technology.

The Government Information Department stated that this symposium will be organized jointly with the media studies departments of local universities by Ministry of Media, Ministry of Defence, SAARC Cultural Centre, Universities of Colombo, Kelaniya, Jayawardenepura, Jaffna including Trincomalee Campus of Eastern University and Sripali Campus as well.