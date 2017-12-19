A Commemorative Stamp and a First Day Cover to mark the 50th anniversary of the Ministry of Sports was issued under the patronage of President Maithripala at the President’s Official Residence, on Thursday (21st Dec.).

The Secretary to the Ministry of Sports, Jayantha Wijerathne presented the commemorative stamp and first day cover to the President in the event.



During this event, President Sirisena presented cheques worth Rs. 1 million and 1.5 million from the President’s Fund and Sports Fund respectively to Dinesh Priyantha Herath who won the silver medal in the javelin throw event at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships held at Olympic Stadium in London. His coach Pradeep Nishantha Appuhamy was also present at this event.