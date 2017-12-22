A religious ceremony was held with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Wariyagala Sri Tissarama Viharaya, Galaha, Kandy, on Thursday (28th Dec.) to present the Scroll to the Chief Incumbent of Wariyagala Sri Tissarama Viharaya, the Vice President of Doluwa Sasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya, All-island Justice of Peace Most Ven. Helboḍagama Sugathadhirabhidana Nayaka Thero for being elevated to the position of Kandyan Region Deputy Chief Sanganayaka with the Honorary Title Wimalakeerthi Sri Dhammarathana.

During the ceremony the former Prime Minister D.M Jayaratne presented the Sannaspathra (Scroll) to new Maha Nayaka Thero and the Central Province Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayake presented the Vijinipatha (the traditional fan) to the Nayaka Thero.

The President offered Ata Pirikara to the new Chief Sanghanayaka Thera.

Most Ven. Helboḍagama Sugathadhirabhidana Nayaka Thero presented a memento to the President.