A group of Bhikkhus from several foreign countries met with President Maithripala Sirisena and invoke blessings on the President while commending the great service rendered by Sri Lanka to propagate Buddhism.



The meeting took place at the Presidential Secretariat, on Wednesday (27th Dec.).



Buddhist monks representing Taiwan, Singapore, Korea, Canada, U.S.A, China, Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan,

Vietnam, Myanmar, Germany, Italy, Sweden and New Zealand were present on this occasion.



The Chief Incumbent of the Mihintale Raja Maha Viharaya Venerable Walavahangunawawe Dhammarathana Thero also participated on this occasion.



The President also posed for a group photograph.