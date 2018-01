The ‘Medarata Wanshakathawa’, epic of the Central Hill Country, was presented to President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (1st Jan.) at the President’s House in Kandy.



Chief Minister of Central Province, Sarath Ekanayake handed over this volume, which was compiled by the Cultural Department of the Central Province.



The Chief editor of ‘Medarata Wansdhakathawa’ was late Ven Hanguranketha Dheerananda Thero