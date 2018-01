The 3rd anniversary of the Nelligala International Buddhist Centre was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday (1st Jan.).

This centre, situated at Nelligala hill top in the Central Province, is highly respected by the Buddhist community in Sri Lanka and abroad for its invaluable services as a reputed center for Buddhism and Buddhist culture.

President Sirisena was presented with a souvenir by Ven Waturakumbure Dhammaratana Thera, the Chief Incumbent of the Buddhist Centre. The President also declared open the upper chamber of the Centre on this occasion.