President Sirisena’s leadership for anti-drug campaigns, his decision to eradicate drugs and tobacco use in Sri Lanka by 2020 and the efforts taken to achieve this objective and steps taken to make people aware of the drug menace and to propagate Buddhist ethical values in the society came for high appreciation of the international anti-drug campaigners.
President Sirisena handed over an award given at the Conference to founder President of Mithuro-Mithuro Sansadaya, Ven. Kuppiyawatte Bodhananda Thera for his services for anti-drug campaigns.