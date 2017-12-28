The guidelines underline how the media should conduct itself to ensure the conduct of free and fair polls.
The Gazette, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers will be presented for Parliamentary approval shortly.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday (2nd Jan.) signed the gazette notification containing 32 guidelines for media coverage of the forthcoming local government elections.
