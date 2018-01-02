Foreign Minister of Japan Tharo Kono, who arrived in the island last night on an official visit, called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, today.

This visit is very important for both countries as a Foreign Minister of Japan is visiting Sri Lanka after 15 years.

During the meeting with the President, the Foreign Minister said the Government of Japan is ready to provide its fullest support for the development and reconciliation process of Sri Lanka.

He further said that already there is an excellent trade relationship between the two countries and said that a special delegation will arrive in Sri Lanka at the end of this month to further explore business and investment opportunities in the country.

President recalled the historic friendship between Sri Lanka and Japan and extended his gratitude for the continuous support given to Sri Lanka as a true friend.

During this meeting, the President specially appreciated the support given to Sri Lanka in the fields of education, agriculture, health, cultural as well as for the assistance in developing the infrastructure facilities of the country.



The President also thanked the government of Japan for rendering great support in locally as well as internationally during the past conflict period and extended his special thanks for the warm welcome he was accorded in Japan when he visited to attend G7 summit.